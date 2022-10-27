October 27, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Twitter workers are twits. “I don’t know about you but I am enjoying some time wading into the river of Leftist tears.”

Plus: “In response to the rumor of huge cuts, a number of employees have done what Leftists always do when they are unhappy: make demands. Now frankly if I were in their position I would be keeping my head down, praising Musk to the skies, and hoping that I can appear so vital to the company that the Angel of Death flies by me rather than uses its scythe to chop my head off. But that isn’t how Gen Z rolls, so they are firing off a letter to Musk making a series of demands, and it’s pure comedy gold.”