October 27, 2022

THE DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC-CAR DRIVERS EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY: Electrify America Chargers Are Rarely Used – What’s Up With Non-Tesla Fast Charging? “Electrify America reported they conducted 1.45 million charging sessions in 2021. They announce that with pride, but it’s worth noting that they had around 3,500 charging stalls at the end of 2021, and around 2,300 at the start, for an average of just under 3,000. So that works out to a rough average of around 1.25 charging sessions a day per stall, a shockingly low number.”