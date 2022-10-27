October 27, 2022
CONNECT THIS UP WITH A STARLINK-COMPATIBLE NEWSGATHERING DEVICE AND YOU DISINTERMEDIATE A LOT OF MEDIA: Elon Musk Confirms Plan to Add Youtube Clone to Twitter. And a lot of censors, but these days I’m mostly repeating myself.
CONNECT THIS UP WITH A STARLINK-COMPATIBLE NEWSGATHERING DEVICE AND YOU DISINTERMEDIATE A LOT OF MEDIA: Elon Musk Confirms Plan to Add Youtube Clone to Twitter. And a lot of censors, but these days I’m mostly repeating myself.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.