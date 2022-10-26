«
»

October 26, 2022

WILL GOP USE THESE SIX INVESTIGATIVE WEAPONS? The Founders made Congress the first article of the Constitution for a reason – our system is designed as a legislative supremacy government — and they gave senators and representatives a multitude of constitutional weapons to win any fight with either of the other two branches,

The question at hand, however, is even if voters overwhelmingly give Republicans control of Congress on November 8, will the new GOP Hill majorities have the cojones to carry the fight to Biden and the Democrats. If they do, here are six of those constitutional weapons they will need.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:38 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.