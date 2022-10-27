«
»

October 27, 2022

MICHAEL BARONE: This campaign’s missing issues: Foreign policy and economic redistribution.

What issues are the candidates and the parties not talking about? It’s worth asking, because sometimes these issues turn out to be important.

I don’t remember any candidates talking about Islamic terrorism in the midterm elections of 1998 or about the risk of investing in mortgage-backed securities in 2006. Going back a ways, I can’t recall much discussion about how to win or de-escalate the Vietnam War in 1966 or to cope with rising inflation in 1970.

So what aren’t politicians talking about this year?

Some stuff that matters.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
