October 27, 2022

MICHAEL BARONE: This campaign’s missing issues: Foreign policy and economic redistribution.

What issues are the candidates and the parties not talking about? It’s worth asking, because sometimes these issues turn out to be important.

I don’t remember any candidates talking about Islamic terrorism in the midterm elections of 1998 or about the risk of investing in mortgage-backed securities in 2006. Going back a ways, I can’t recall much discussion about how to win or de-escalate the Vietnam War in 1966 or to cope with rising inflation in 1970.

So what aren’t politicians talking about this year?