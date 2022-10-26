October 26, 2022

TO BE FAIR, THE DEMOCRATS WOULDN’T MIND THAT, SO LONG AS THERE’S A DEM PRESIDENT. Alito: Leaked draft opinion on Dobbs case makes conservative justices “targets for assassination.” “We know that what Alito said is true because a man was arrested in June in front of Justice Kavanaugh’s home. The 26-year-old man traveled from California with the alleged intention of killing Justice Kavanaugh. His motivation, allegedly, came from the leaked document. . . . Assassinating a person in a powerful position over a difference in political opinion is never the way to handle a disagreement. Yet, here we are. Chuck Schumer stood outside the Supreme Court and called the conservative justices by name over a bullhorn, saying they would pay for such a decision. Protesters show up outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices though it is against federal law to do so and they are not arrested by local law enforcement. Many top Democrat politicians have been silent about the threats to conservative justices. Joe Biden has remained silent, while voicing support for packing the Court. It can’t continue for only one side of the aisle to criticize these threats and call for calm. Someone is going to end up getting killed.”