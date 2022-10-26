October 26, 2022

SO IT’S BASICALLY A RENT-A-MOB: Harvard students get $2,700 for pro-affirmative action rally at SCOTUS.

Harvard University students who travel to the Supreme Court to rally in support of affirmative action and the institution’s racial quota system will get $2,700 in funds to do so.

The Harvard Undergraduate Association approved a request from the Affirmative Action Coalition on campus for $2,700 from its new “Social Life Fund,” the campus newspaper reported.

The student activists “acquired funding for transportation and lodging through other sources, including the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, but meal subsidies had yet to be covered,” The Harvard Crimson reported.

The group expects 90 students to attend the protests at the Supreme Court where attorneys representing the Ivy League school will argue in support of racial quotas in admissions on October 31. The students also plan to participate in an activist training the weekend prior.

A slide from the October 16 meeting noted that the affirmative action group’s “work aligns perfectly with the HUA and Harvard College (to produce citizen leaders)” and the activists’ goal “to preserve diversity among Harvard’s undergraduate population.”