October 25, 2022

FROM A FRIEND: “An economist on Bloomberg just said that the holidays will see a decline in consumer confidence because people will have to buy food and they’ll be upset by the higher prices. Apparently eating is optional til then?!?”

Hilarious. But I suspect the point is that people tend to prepare the same dishes for the holidays year after year, so the contrast with previous years will really be striking. I’m expecting to get raped for the turkey and the lamb.

It’s Thanksgiving as usual, but it may have to be Christmas Dinner in a Can. . . .