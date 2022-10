I WAS GOING TO SAY XI WON FOR NOW BUT HE STILL DOESN’T UNDERSTAND WHAT MONEY IS, OR WHERE IT COMES FROM: Emperor Xi got his coronation, purges former leader Hu Jintao; Rishi Sunak apparently will be new British PM. [UPDATE: he is].

He is therefore doomed. Then again, it occurs to me none of the current leaders in the west also understand what money is or where it comes from.

Pray or drink. And sometimes both.