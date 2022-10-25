October 25, 2022

WE MIGHT BE HEADING THERE, BUT WE WON’T GET THERE: Reader: “It is so overwhelming, I am getting too depressed about where our country is heading”.

I don’t think it will be as easy as he thinks it is. But I also don’t think we’re lost. I think we’ve turned the corner. But as Bill Whittle said some time ago, you suffer most casualties after you’ve won the war. It’s going to be tough. The suffering has just started. But they can’t win. We can lose, but they can’t win. Take heart, and don’t go wobbly on me.