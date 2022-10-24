October 24, 2022

BAD COURTROOM NEWS FOR BOEING: “In sum, but for Boeing’s criminal conspiracy to defraud the FAA, 346 people would not have lost their lives in the crashes.” “Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that families whose relatives were killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes represented “crime victims” under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA). And because the Justice Department never conferred with the families before reaching the secret deferred prosecution deal with Boeing, the Department violated the CVRA. Judge O’Connor ordered further proceedings on the appropriate remedy for the Department’s violations of law.”