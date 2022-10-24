October 24, 2022

BUT OF COURSE: What a difference Biden makes: Delta Airlines OWNS their suddenly profitable oil refinery. “Where does Delta come into all this, after the commodities and doom and gloom lecture? That’s kind of interesting, too. At the top of the post, where I linked to those three PA refineries being closed in 2012? One of them was the Trainer facility, and it was given an EPA reprieve, of all things. CONOCO-Phillips still wanted to unload it, and Delta Airlines bought it as a hedge against oil prices and jet fuel shortages. They lost their butt owning it for years – as a small refinery fighting the EPA mandates tooth and nail didn’t help – and repeatedly tried to unload it, but, HEY! There’s been a sudden turnaround. Things are looking rosy and they are looking prescient.”

Plus, much more on the diesel shortage, and this: “We are ruled by malevolent clowns.” True!