NOT MY FIRST CHOICE, BUT NOBODY CONSULTED ME: Rishi Sunak Gains Edge in U.K. Prime Minister Race as Boris Johnson Drops Out. “Former U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak looks set to become Britain’s next prime minister after his rival for the job Boris Johnson pulled out the race late Sunday evening, clearing the path for Mr. Sunak to win the ongoing contest to become leader of the Conservative Party.”

More here.

I would have preferred Penny Mordaunt but, as I said, I wasn’t consulted.