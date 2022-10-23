October 23, 2022

DAVID BERNSTEIN: I’ve Read Harvard’s Brief in the Pending Racial Preferences Case, and I Have a Question. “How, for that matter, did Harvard conclude that Hispanics, who federal rules tell us “can be of any race,” constitute a racial minority such that Hispanic students are the only students who can be of 100% European ethnic heritage and still get a racial preference? Did Harvard even ever consider this question, and if not, how can its claim to deference for its academic decision-making regarding admissions be taken seriously?”

I highly recommend David’s excellent new book, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America. As you can see at the link, I blurbed it.