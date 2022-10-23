October 23, 2022
MISSING FROM THIS POLITICO STORY ON THE LOS ANGELES MAYOR’S RACE: Any suggestion that the challenger is doing surprisingly well because L.A. city government has been a dumpster fire. Instead it’s attributed to advertising spends.
