October 23, 2022

THIS IS BULLSHIT: Ejaculate Responsibly?

Responsibly? Men are so responsible, they’re charged with child support when the ejaculation occurs when they’re raped while unconscious, when it occurs into a condom that is later salvaged from a trash can, or when they’re pubescent boys molested by adult women. See this: Fatherhood by Conscription: Nonconsensual Insemination and the Duty of Child Support.

Nathaniel was a California teenager who became a father in 1995. The mother of Nathaniel’s child was named Ricci, and at the time of conception, she was thirty-four years old. Nathaniel, however, was merely fifteen. Although Nathaniel admitted to having sex with Ricci voluntarily about five times, the fact that he was under sixteen years of age at the time made it legally impossible for him to consent to sexual intercourse. In other words, under California law, Nathaniel was not only a new father, but was also a victim of statutory rape. Nonetheless, in a subsequent action for child support, the court held that Nathaniel was liable for the support of the child who was born as a result of his rape. According to the court, “Victims have rights. Here, the victim also has responsibilities.”

Post-Dobbs, I can see the appeal of trying to shift responsibility for pregnancy to men, but the fact is men have never enjoyed “reproductive rights” as women have known them. If anything, Dobbs narrows that gender gap a bit. The notion that it’s only men who resist condom use because it interferes with sexual pleasure is also a fiction.

But post-Dobbs there’s a market for attacks on men and their sexuality, so this should do well.

But it’s not really new: The rise of personal genomics has not created this phenomenon, of course. Nonpaternity results can arise even in the course of routine medical testing. What happens if a doctor sees that a baby’s blood type could not have come from its father? (If the baby’s is AB and the father’s turns up O, the doctor knows that something is amiss.) In the last few decades, the medical establishment has decided that these findings should be concealed, to protect the mother’s privacy and avoid unnecessary harm.”

“Unnecessary harm” to whom?