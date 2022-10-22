October 22, 2022

I CERTAINLY HAVE SOME CHANGES IN MIND: Time for Changes at the FDA, Expert Group Says — The agency’s reputation has “eroded” over the last few decades, a new report suggests. “Batt and Fugh-Berman outlined four areas in which the agency should consider changes to bring it back in line with its mission, including transparency and accountability, commitment to innovation, standards of evidence for drug marketing, and value in the healthcare landscape overall. They said that to improve transparency and accountability, the agency should clarify every advisory board member’s conflicts of interest, increase the diversity of opinions from those members when grappling with politically charged issues, and minimize use of invited speakers with ties to a drug sponsor.”