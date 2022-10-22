October 22, 2022

UM: Pfizer plans to sell COVID-19 vaccines for up to $130 per dose because of its ‘value.’

And here we see what’s really going on: Analysis: Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table. “With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc , partner BioNTech SE , rival Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said.”

Demand is falling, let’s jack up the price! isn’t usually a viable strategy, but I guess they’re banking on the number of folks who are forced to get the booster to cover their revenue issues.