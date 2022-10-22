October 22, 2022

MAYBE THEY’RE NOT SO MAINSTREAM: Mainstream leftists are backing nutty protests.

There is nothing new about spoiled brats acting like spoiled brats, and many folks go through an insanity phase in their teens and early 20s. Ever since we invented adolescence (which is mostly a creation of a post-industrial economy and the upper-middle class) these people with resources but no responsibility have decided that their real job is to change the world through pointless acts of vandalism. What is disturbing is the growing cast of older characters who should know better, but don’t. The belief that the world is in such a crisis that direct action is necessary in largely democratic society is absurd on its face, and anybody over 25 should be embarrassed to be associated with it. Instead our intellectual class revels in it.

If your ideas aren’t palatable to most people, but you’re obsessed with your own importance, non-democratic means are the only way to go.

And even David Brooks is noticing: “I’ve been watching the campaign speeches by people like Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona. G.O.P. candidates are telling a very clear class/culture/status war narrative in which common-sense Americans are being assaulted by elite progressives who let the homeless take over the streets, teach sex ed to 5-year-olds, manufacture fake news, run woke corporations, open the border and refuse to do anything about fentanyl deaths and the sorts of things that affect regular people. In other words, candidates like Lake wrap a dozen different issues into one coherent class war story. And it seems to be working.”

Well, it’s working because it’s obviously true.