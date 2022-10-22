October 22, 2022

AND ALL THIS BECAUSE THEY WON’T MANAGE THE FORESTS: LA Times reveals 2020 CA Wildfire CO2 Wiped Out 18 Years of the State’s Emissions Reductions.

Socialism is evil and only does evil. And I’m tired of this. It’s time to stop tolerating unbridled evil. It’s time.

Vote like your life depends on this. Pray that this time we can overcome the tidal wave of fraud. And then stay engaged. And do it again. If we vote our way out of this is a miracle. It’s the soft landing. The other way is much harder.

But hard or soft, it’s ours to do. Atlas shrugged? Atlas did that long ago. Now Atlas needs to get a broom and start making with the cleaning.