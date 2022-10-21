October 21, 2022

BIDEN’S GESTAPO: FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home: Emmy-winning producer James Gordon Meek had his home raided by the FBI. His colleagues say they haven’t seen him since. “Meek has been charged with no crime. But independent observers believe the raid is among the first — and quite possibly, the first — to be carried out on a journalist by the Biden administration. A federal magistrate judge in the Virginia Eastern District Court signed off on the search warrant the day before the raid. If the raid was for Meek’s records, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco would have had to give her blessing; a new policy enacted last year prohibits federal prosecutors from seizing journalists’ documents. Any exception requires the deputy AG’s approval.”