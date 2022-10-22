«
»

October 22, 2022

WELL:

A friend writes: “Might not be up your alley but if I were Rs I’d run an ad against every vulnerable D showing this planned parenthood ad pushing puberty blockers. And if possible a quote from the D praising PP, preferably with a photo of kids. Parents are breaking +35 or +50R right now and as Mark T pointed out this is an 80/20 issue. Remember How Youngkin won. Parents.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
