October 21, 2022

DISCREPANCIES OR DIFFERENCES IN DETAIL? That’s something of an obscure-sounding question, but it’s relevant to much of what skeptics offer in their efforts to discredit the Gospels, especially regarding claims about the Resurrection.

Eric Lyons of the Apologetics Press addresses this approach on HillFaith today regarding the varying reports of which women were first on the scene at the tomb on Easter morning. The fact Matthew and Mark report some names, while Luke and John include some others is not a disqualifying element, he argues.

For car guys, Lyons makes a point using a brief scene in a garage with an old Jaguar and what looks to me like a Jensen-Healey. What do you think? I’ve never actually seen one up close, but I’ve long thought the Jensen-Healey was an under-appreciated moment in the history of Brit sports cars.