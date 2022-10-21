October 21, 2022

AFGHANS STUCK IN GUATEMALA NOT HAPPY WITH BIDEN: They fled their homes when the U.S. hastily abandoned Afghanistan and ended up in Central America with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

One of them tells the Daily Caller News Foundation that he has a message for President Joe Biden: “We also have a lot of messages for him. First of all, Afghanistan was a country that moving to a good side. It was changing, moving for us from last 20 year, we were also in the war.

“Our future was bright. Our education system was at a good side, everything was going well, but suddenly they made a decision, but everything finished. Our future, our education system, everything.”

One wonders if Biden remembers, much less cares.