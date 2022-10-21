October 21, 2022
APPARENTLY THERE IS ONE THING ON WHICH DON LEMON AND I CAN AGREE: CNN’s Don Lemon claims covering politics in primetime gig had ‘gotten old’.
Le Lemon’s covering up of democratic insanity and fraud had indeed gotten tedious.
