October 21, 2022

APPARENTLY THERE IS ONE THING ON WHICH DON LEMON AND I CAN AGREE:  CNN’s Don Lemon claims covering politics in primetime gig had ‘gotten old’.

Le Lemon’s covering up of democratic insanity and fraud had indeed gotten tedious.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:28 am
