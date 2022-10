SIR? I’D TAKE UNPRINCIPLED POPULISTS ANY DAY AND TWICE ON SUNDAY OVER RAT-FINK STATISTS LIKE YOU: Mike Pence: Beware of Unprincipled Populists.

If your presidential aspirations aren’t dead yet, let me make it clear: they are dead aspirations walking. You’ve shown us your face. You’re done. Free Americans will have none of you.