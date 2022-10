SO MUCH FOR TRYING TO BE A “GOOD” REPUBLICAN, MIKE: Students walk out of Mike Pence speech. “Dozens of Georgetown University (GU) students walked out of Gaston Hall during Vice President Mike Pence’s speech Wednesday night. The protesters stood up minutes after Pence took the stage and left the room, while others unveiled a large banner reading ‘LGBTQ+, Reproductive Rights Are Human Rights,’ video obtained by Campus Reform shows.”