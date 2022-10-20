October 20, 2022

WELL, IT’S MADE FROM BEANS AFTER ALL: Coffee: Just As Healthy As Vegetables. “Coffee is as nutritionally valuable as practically any vegetable, something that should be given the same respect as kale, chard, lima beans, broccoli, or any of the other traditional powerhouse vegetables nutritionists (including me) are always attempting to shove down your throat. Coffee is probably the main supplier of polyphenols 43 in the American diet, and probably the rest of the world’s diets, too. Accordingly, it’s one of the healthiest things you can pour down your gullet.”