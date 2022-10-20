October 20, 2022

THIS IS ALL THEY HAVE: Eric Swalwell Launches False Fearmongering Abortion Ad As Midterm Disaster Approaches For Dems.

This is literally all they have. They will make food unaffordable. They will castrate your children. They’ll freeze you in winter. They’ll cuisinart bald eagles and other endangered species. They’ll open the border wide to invasion and make you pay all the expenses and privileges of the invaders. They’ll humiliate and denigrate America at home and abroad. They’ll randomly arrest whoever dares defy them, and throw away the key. They’ll start WWIII.

But hey, they’ll let you kill your children, so vote for them.

Anyone who actually thinks this is a good deal has other problems. Probably too many to deal with in a lifetime.