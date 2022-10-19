October 19, 2022

FROM JACK WYLDER: An Illustrated Guide to AI Prompt Mastery: for MidJourney, DALL-E, NightCafe, Deep Dream Generator, and More. #CommissionEarned

The history of art is the history of civilization itself. With the rise of computers, it wasn’t long before humans began to explore using them to generate artwork. Using artificial intelligence to generate random artwork within set parameters began back in at least 1973 and has slowly been growing in complexity and ability. Recent breakthroughs have resulted in millions of eager users now racing to create their own art with this new technology. The ability to make anything can be daunting for new users, though. Where do you even start? How do you make stunning images like you see online? What inspirations do you draw from and how do you put them together? This book is intended to serve as a handy reference guide for users, both new and more experienced. Using a unique and whimsical collection of cats and dogs, in Section One author Jack Wylder provides users with visual representations of different artists who can serve as inspiration for their own art. Section Two dives more into the different Artistic Movements and styles possible, while Section Three covers a miscellany of different commands for the AI to interpret, and the final section. Section Four, touches on the basics of composition and how to put together the assets generated into a cohesive whole. Artists interested in the latest developments in Art, as well as fans of cats, dogs, animals, and art history will also find plenty of interesting artwork to peruse. An Illustrated Guide to AI Prompt Mastery is a valuable reference to this fascinating new field that is emerging.