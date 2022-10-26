October 26, 2022

100 YEARS AGO, Warren Harding gave an address on racial equality in Birmingham, Alabama.

Related: This Presidential Speech on Race Shocked the Nation…in 1921: Ninety-five years ago today, Warren G. Harding traveled deep into the heart of Klan country and delivered a sermon on civil rights that was decades ahead of its time. Coming after the deeply racist and segregationist Woodrow Wilson, Harding was an underappreciated figure. But the press didn’t like him because he was a Republican.