DEMS ALREADY GEARING UP TO IMPEACH HIM AGAIN OVER ‘SELF-DEALING’: Trump hotels charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant’ rates to protect first family.

Government discounts are generally extended on a “rooms available” basis for standard rooms. Deluxe accommodations are not typically offered at discounted rates. But they don’t care. Trump’s real sin? He didn’t give 10% for the big guy.