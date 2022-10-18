October 18, 2022

20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE:

Related: Biden Thinks You’re An Idiot: It’s Pretty Obvious President Will Blame Coming Economic Ruin On GOP After Midterms.

President Joe Biden thinks you are an idiot.

Based on the president’s comments last week, it is abundantly clear that his team is readying to blame Republicans for any economic ruin after the midterm elections — despite the fact that his economic policies over the past 20 months are behind current skyrocketing costs.

“If Republicans win, inflation’s going to get worse. It’s that simple,” Biden recently said in Los Angeles.

Biden’s declaration came the same day that the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index reported that inflation was hotter than expected in September and rose by 8.2% year-over-year. That is now the twelfth straight month with inflation year-over-year above six percent.

Somehow, Biden wants you to believe that Democrats have a handle on inflation, and the GOP will only add to the worries.

Of course, throughout 2021, America was also experiencing inflation, albeit at a slightly lower rate. For example, in July 2021, the U.S. saw an annualized rate of inflation of 5.4%. The president claimed that the surging costs were due to a roaring economy but that it wouldn’t last long.

“Some folks have raised worries that this could be a sign of persistent inflation,” he added. “But that’s not our view. Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are — were expected and expected to be temporary.”

It was not temporary and, in fact, only worsened after those comments.

In December 2021, Biden predicted America was at the peak of inflation. Clearly, that was false.