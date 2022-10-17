October 17, 2022

GOOD: Puerto Rico gets Jones Act waiver for liquefied natural gas shipments.

Should probably provide one for New England, too: New England risks winter blackouts as gas supplies tighten. “New England has been grappling with fuel-supply challenges for more than a decade because the region has limited pipeline capacity. Imports of LNG can make up more than a third of the region’s natural-gas supply during periods of peak demand, according to the Energy Information Administration. The Jones Act, a law restricting the movement of ships between U.S. ports, makes maritime delivery of domestic supplies nearly impossible, so the region relies on gas produced abroad. Now, intense competition for LNG cargoes driven by European demand makes securing supply ad hoc a costly proposition”

Some new pipelines would be nice.