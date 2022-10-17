October 17, 2022

“LUXURY BELIEFS” NOT WINNING OVER NON-LUXURY VOTERS: Republicans Gain Edge as Voters Worry About Economy, Times/Siena Poll Finds. “With inflation unrelenting and the stock market steadily on the decline, the share of likely voters who said economic concerns were the most important issues facing America has leaped since July, to 44% from 36% — far higher than any other issue. And voters most concerned with the economy favored Republicans overwhelmingly, by more than a 2-1 margin. . . . The biggest shift came from women who identified as independent voters. In September, they favored Democrats by 14 points. Now, independent women backed Republicans by 18 points — a striking swing given the polarization of the American electorate and how intensely Democrats have focused on that group and on the threat Republicans pose to abortion rights. The survey showed that the economy remained a far more potent political issue in 2022 than abortion.”

A friend writes: “My observation: just as the right to your life is a prerequisite to enjoy any other right like free speech, bearing arms, or voting; basic needs like food, shelter, and energy must be met before people can afford to focus on wonky policy disagreements over abortion and democracy.”

Yep. You have to work your way up from the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, not down from the top.