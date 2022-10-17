October 17, 2022

IGNORE THE PROBLEM; IT WILL GO AWAY: Leftist columnist freaks out over ad showing actual crime in America.

If you happen to be a baseball fan who has been watching the playoff games recently you may have noticed some intentionally jarring political advertisements popping up between innings. They depict some of the grisly crimes that have been captured on security cameras around the country recently as the ongoing crime crisis continues to spiral out of control. The advertisements ask voters to consider why this is happening and to take this critical issue into account when they vote next month.

One person who definitely noticed the advertisements was Will Bunch, the liberal author and columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Having his baseball game interrupted by such “vile right-wing political ads” was clearly more than Mr. Bunch could tolerate, so he took to the pages of his newspaper this weekend to vent his fury at the “shadowy figures” behind the advertising campaign. Apparently, seeing images of terrible things that are actually happening on America’s streets today is an unwarranted disruption to the lives of ordinary Americans or something.