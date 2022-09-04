September 4, 2022

THIS MIGHT BE THE POLITICAL AD OF THE YEAR:

It’s Nixon’s 1968 “Law and Order” ad updated for 2022. As Charles Glasser wrote here in August of 2020, “[I] cannot stress enough how powerful and resonant this ad was in 1968. Ben Rhodes was right: The young reporters in the MSM don’t know anything, and I’d add neither do their readers. This ad could run today and still be effective. If you support Trump, you should be demanding that they start producing ads like this.”

