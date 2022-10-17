October 17, 2022

SMALL MEN LIVE FOR THE PERQUISITES OF OFFICE, AND HE’S A SMALL MAN: Christopher Wray certainly seems to be enjoying the FBI’s private jet. “It seems that Wray has been making very liberal use of the FBI’s private jet when he needs to get away from the Beltway. On at least one occasion he used it to head to his family’s vacation home in the Adirondack Mountains. And another series of trips to the Atlanta area is also under scrutiny. The problem is that Congress never authorized that jet for personal use. It’s only supposed to be used for counterterrorism purposes.”

Hahaha. “Counterterrorism.” He’s probably investigating parents who spoke at school board meetings.