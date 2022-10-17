October 17, 2022

MISSISSIPPI RUNNING LOW: Terrific: Old Man River, he just keep rolling…basically nothing along. Just how much cargo in America moves by barge is woefully underappreciated, and there will be cascading impacts. “At the beginning of the Mid-West harvest, freshly harvested grains, corn and soybeans, etc, are having to be stockpiled under tarps by farmers and shippers because they have nowhere and no way to move them without the barges. . . . You can’t make up that kind of volume with trucking or rail, even if both of those were operating at full capacity like they used to, pre-Biden administration. Rail prices are already spiking.”

I’d be worried, but with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the job, I’m not worried at all. More like, uh, resigned.