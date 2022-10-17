October 17, 2022

BECAUSE THEY’D BEEN TOLD FOR MONTHS THAT ACTUAL CITY-BURNING RIOTS WERE “MOSTLY PEACEFUL,” MAYBE? Wisconsin Dem candidate confused as to why voters don’t care about January 6. Plus: “Voters in the southwestern Wisconsin district say they are more concerned about daily economic issues than what happened on Jan. 6.”

Also: “What Pfaff doesn’t seem to realize, along with most of the MSM, is that people are keenly aware of the variety of crises currently engulfing the nation and the world. They know what they are paying at the gas pump and the grocery store, assuming they can find what they’re looking for on the shelves. They see the spiraling crime trends tearing apart population centers large and small on the nightly news. They hear the President talking about “Armageddon” and see the ongoing nuclear saber-rattling. And the flood of illegal immigrants caused by Biden’s border crisis is already far too big to ignore. These people seem to be voting based on policy far more than personalities or party affiliation. And that’s really not such a bad thing, is it?”

Well, it’s a bad thing if you’re the party whose policies got us into this mess.

UPDATE: Uh oh. Chris Christie challenges January 6 Committee credibility. It’s a partisan show trial run by dishonest hacks. What credibility?

ANOTHER UPDATE: Independent women now favor the Republicans by 18 percentage points, when last month they favored Democrats by 14 points. “So I’ve got to consider the possibility that the giant 32-point shift in opinion is not in spite of the Democrats’ support for abortion rights but in part because of it.”

Plus, from the comments: “Our ‘science is real’ betters sabotaged an election to install a dementia patient in the presidency. He’s blundered us to the precipice of nuclear war. In general, women feel this emotionally better and in larger numbers than men do. Women with young children are getting a big dose of their childrens’ fear.”

