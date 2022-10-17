«
»

October 17, 2022

THE OPPOSITE OF CLARENCE THOMAS IN SO MANY WAYS: Justice Jackson Sets Record for New Justice in October Arguments: The Court’s newest justice was an extremely active questioner during the Supreme Court’s October arguments.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
