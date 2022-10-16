«
October 16, 2022

WHY HERSCHEL WALKER MAY WIN, ACCORDING TO THE NEW YORK TIMES: “Rather than Warnock trying to make Walker answer for his alliance with the former president, Walker insisted that Warnock defend his with the current one, a dynamic that doesn’t exactly track with media coverage of the midterms. We keep wondering how much Trump will wound Republican candidates. Warnock seemed plenty worried about how much Biden would wound him.”

Well, nobody much likes Biden, who’s senile, demented, corrupt, and incompetent.

