«
»

October 17, 2022

REALITY IS THAT WHICH GOES ON WHEN YOU IGNORE IT:  Biden’s attempted quid-pro-quo with Saudis Arabia; the endgame of unsustainable socialized medicine; Insty and Joel Kotkin on “the revenge of the material economy”.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:23 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.