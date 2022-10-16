October 16, 2022

SHOCKER: Controversial Chicago priest and activist Father Michael Pfleger facing new sexual abuse allegation. “Pfleger is no stranger to controversy. He once received condemnation for threatening to ‘snuff out’ a federally licensed gun shop owner at an NRA protest led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Chicago. The Catholic priest has also faced heat for defending Rev. Jeremiah Wright, Obama’s own pastor known for controversial sermons post the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.”