October 17, 2022

ANDY KESSLER: Stocks can always get cheaper.

Market bottoms form when everyone is negative. The International Monetary Fund says the world economy is headed for “stormy waters.” Ray Dalio, who founded the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, thinks we’ll see five years of “negative or poor real returns.” JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon says stocks could fall another 20%. Is that negative enough? It’s a start, given that few said these words a year ago.

My sense is there is more ugly stuff coming. Eighty percent of hedge funds are down and dumping their losers. Short-term interest rates are heading to 5% or higher, which means stocks will trade at a lower price-earnings multiple. Even worse, quarterly earnings misses are starting, and, like cockroaches, you never see only one.

In the U.K., higher interest rates triggered selloffs of gilts (bonds) by pension funds that had hedged or insured against higher interest rates with liability-driven investing products—think leveraged derivatives. When rates rise, investors get margin calls to put up more collateral, so they sell more bonds, which causes interest rates to rise even higher, triggering more selling. This “doom loop” was halted, at least temporarily, after the Bank of England’s intervention. A previous doom loop involved portfolio insurance, which automatically sold as stocks went down, intensifying the 1987 stock-market crash. And remember the implosion of Archegos that forced selling? That was only last year. We could see many more.