October 17, 2022

NOT SO MUCH A FIGHTER AS A MISSILE TRUCK: An Air Force F-22 Raptor just fired off a record number of air-to-air missiles. “The U.S. Air Force found out that the F-22 Raptor can fire far more air-to-air missiles than ever before. Teams from the 94th Fighter Squadron and 94th Fighter Generation Squadrons were able to load and fire a record breaking 28 missiles during a weapons test in September, far more than the standard arms loadout. That’s a lot of explosives. In fact, it’s nearly a third more than the previous record of 22 air-to-air missiles fired from a F-22, set in 2014 by a team from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. This Raptor is loaded for bear and other planes.”