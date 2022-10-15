October 15, 2022

DON’T BE SILLY, NEW TAXES ALWAYS GET ADDED ON TOP OF EXISTING ONES: Australians want fuel excise scrapped if new road charges are introduced for electric cars. “Less than one-fifth of Australians believe the fuel excise should remain under an overhaul to road charges, and almost half want it replaced with new distance-based charges that include electric vehicles. The federal government is set to lose billions of dollars over the coming years with the increasing take-up of electric cars and is looking at a new way of charging motorists to use the roads.”

First governments bully people into driving electric cars. Then, noticing that they’re losing tax money from the change, they want new taxes.