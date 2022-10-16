October 16, 2022

2022-2023 LAW SCHOOL ADMISSION CYCLE starts off with a whimper. “So far, numbers in most categories are down with 142 of the 197 law schools experiencing a decrease in applications with some being down 30% or more at 43 law schools. . . . There are 41,910 applications (a 17.5% decrease compared with a year ago and a 5.3% decrease compared with two years ago) submitted by 8,472 applicants (a 12.1% decrease from a year ago and a 3.2% decreased compared with two years ago), according to Oct. 12 LSAC’s U.S. volume comparison data.”