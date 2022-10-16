October 16, 2022

I HOPE IT’S MORE SUCCESSFUL THAN THE SHERIDAN: The Army’s new light tank can venture where its beefier cousins can’t: Plus, the MPF is designed to be ready to fight after rolling out of an aircraft. “The Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle weighs in at 38 tons, which is heavy by all standards, except it is light compared to the 70 tons of heft of an Abrams tank. That means it can go places the Abrams can’t, expanding how and where the Army can effectively fight war from vehicles. The MPF will also feature fire control and situational awareness sensors, which can allow enemy location data to be shared across vehicles in formation.”