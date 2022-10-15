October 15, 2022

SCIENCE CAN BE KINDA SLOW: Retraction Watch: In 1987, the NIH found a paper contained fake data. It was just retracted. “Ronald Reagan was president and James Wyngaarden was director of the National Institutes of Health when a division of the agency found 10 papers describing trials of psychiatric drugs it had funded had fake data or other serious issues. Thirty-five years later, one of those articles has finally been retracted. A 1987 report by the National Institute of Mental Health found that Stephen Breuning, then an assistant professor of child psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, had made up results in 10 papers purportedly describing research funded by two grants the institute had funded.”